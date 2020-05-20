Wednesday, May 20, 2020
     
  Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Nicaragua; shaking of buildings reported in capital Managua

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Nicaragua; shaking of buildings reported in capital Managua

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 has struck off the coast of Nicaragua. Initial reports suggest that the shaking of buildings has been reported in capital Managua.

New Delhi Updated on: May 20, 2020 9:28 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 has struck off the coast of Nicaragua. Initial reports suggest that the shaking of buildings has been reported in capital Managua.

Magnitude uncertainty - 5.1 mb ± 0.0

Location uncertainty - 11.450°N  86.812°W ± 4.5 km

Depth uncertainty - 35.0 km ± 2.0

Origin Time - 2020-05-20 03:30:39.480 UTC

An eye witness testimony on ESME, from San Marcos, 70 km from the epicentre of the quake describe the earthquake as long. "It was pretty long, about 40 sec to 1,5 minutes," the testimony read. 

 

