Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 rocks Pakistan.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Monday (May 12), a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 12/05/2025 13:26:32 IST, Lat: 29.12 N, Long: 67.26 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

The tremors were felt in parts of Pakistan at around 1:26 pm today. Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive. Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia. Hence, this region is prone to violent earthquakes, as the two tectonic plates collide.