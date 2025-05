Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes China China earthquake: Sharing a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 16/05/2025 06:29:51 IST, Lat: 25.05 N, Long: 99.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China."

Beijing:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck China in the early hours of Friday. The tremor occurred at around 6:29 am, with its epicentre located at a latitude of 25.05°N and longitude of 99.72°E, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Sharing a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 16/05/2025 06:29:51 IST, Lat: 25.05 N, Long: 99.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China."

More details are awaited in this regard.