Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Pakistan, tremors felt across the country Earthquake hits Pakistan: The development comes just two days after another 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat and its adjoining localities on Sunday, sending tremors across the area.

Karachi:

A massive earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 21:58:26 (IST) on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The development comes just two days after another 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat and its adjoining localities on Sunday, sending tremors across the area.

It should be noted that Pakistan falls on three major tectonic plates — the Arabian, Euro-Asian and Indian — as per the geological engineer Muhammad Rehan, creating five seismic zones within the country.

The 4.4-magnitude earthquake on Sunday had jolted Swat and adjoining areas with a depth of 185 kilometres and epicentre in Hindukush, a private news channel reported, citing the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

Soon after the earthquake was reported, people were seen coming out of their homes in panic and running to safer places. However, no loss of life or property was reported from any part of Swat, according to the report.