Afghanistan: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits eastern part of Kabul

Earthquake: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit the eastern part of Kabul in Afghanistan today morning (March 29), National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. It further stated that the tremor was felt at 5:49 am.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 85km East of Kabul, Afghanistan today at 5:49 am IST," the NCS wrote on Twitter.

Earthquake hits near Farkhar district

This comes just two days after an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 25 kilometres South of the Farkhar district of Takhar province in Afghanistan on Monday, March 27. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake had occurred at 04:53:29 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 124.1 km.

It is pertinent to mention here that the north and northeast regions of the country are prone to disasters such as avalanches, landslides, earthquakes and floods. Several houses have been destroyed due to the disaster in the crisis-hit country of Afghanistan and serious financial and human losses were reported since Taliban's takeover in 2021.

