Earthquake of 7.4 magnitude hits Argentina, tsunami warning issued, evacuation ordered

Buenos Aires (Argentina) :

A massive earthquake of 7.4 on the Richter scale hit the coast of South America — Argentina — on Friday. According to United States Geological Survey, tremors were felt at 12:58:26 (UTC) at Drake Passage, 219 km South of Ushuaia, in southern Argentina. Apart from this, two more suspected aftershocks were also reported.

The USGS said that the epicentre of the quake was 219 kilometres off the coast of the Argentine city of Ushuaia.

Soon after the earthquake, a tsunami alert has been issued, prompting the authorities to urge people to move away from the coast and reach safer places.

In the wake of the developments, a “hazardous waves" alert from the US Tsunami Warning System has been issued for coastal areas within 300 kilometres of the earthquake’s epicentre, including parts of southern Argentina and Chile.

In the meantime, Chile's National Disaster Prevention and Response Service stated that the coastal area of Magallanes region in the southern tip of the country should be evacuated due to the risk of a tsunami.

Several videos surfaced on social media, showing tsunami warning sirens blowing in Puerto Williams and locals making their way to safety.

Taking to social media, Chilean President Gabriel Boric urged all to evacuate the Magallanes region's coastline. "We call for evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region," President Gabriel Boric posted on X.

"At this time, our duty is to be prepared and heed the authorities. Regional and national COGRID (Cogrid of the Nationwide Risk Management System) is underway. All state resources are available," he added.

However, local authorities reported no material damage in the Argentine city of Ushuaia, which is generally considered as the southernmost city in the world.



