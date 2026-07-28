Earthquake of 7.1-magnitude hits Japan, tremors felt across the country, tsunami advisory issued

Tokyo:

A massive earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook Kumamoto on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon and a tsunami advisory was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake was reported at the depth of 10 km (6 miles) below the sea surface, JMA said. No damage or injuries were immediately reported after the 4:29 pm quake. The quake was recorded in the western region of Kumamoto, about 900 km (540 miles) southwest of Tokyo. However, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of a tsunami beyond local coasts.

In the wake of the earthquake, the Japanese prime minister's office instructed the authorities to assess the state of affairs regarding damage as soon as possible. The government moreover instructed authorities to prioritise human life above all else and spare no effort in emergency disaster response.

Apart from this, the Japanese government also issued emergency earthquake warnings for Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, and Miyazaki prefectures, all on Japan's southern Kyushu island.