Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude hits same southern Philippine region in 12 hours, check details Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology chief Teresito Bacolcol said that Friday night’s earthquake that jolted Manay town in Davao Oriental province was caused by movement in the same fault line, the Philippine Trench, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Manila:

Another massive earthquake of 6.9 magnitude has hit the same southern Philippine region on Friday which was struck by a 7.4 magnitude earlier in the day. Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology chief Teresito Bacolcol said that Friday night’s earthquake that jolted Manay town in Davao Oriental province was caused by movement in the same fault line, the Philippine Trench, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

However, this wasn't immediately clear if it was a separate earthquake or an aftershock of Friday morning’s 7.4-magnitude quake, which left at least five people dead.

Earlier earthquake damaged hospitals

The earlier earthquake damaged hospitals and schools and prompted evacuations of coastal areas nearby because of a tsunami warning, which was later lifted.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, facing his latest natural disaster after a recent deadly quake and back-to-back storms, said the potential damage was being assessed, and rescue teams and relief operations were being prepared and would be deployed when it was safe to do so.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that it was expecting damage and aftershocks from the temblor, which was centred at sea about 43 kilometres (27 miles) east of Manay town in Davao Oriental province and was caused by movement in the Philippine Trench at a depth of 23 kilometres (14 miles).

Earthquake: Five killed in Phillipines

At least five people were killed, including two patients who died of heart attacks at a hospital during the earthquake and a resident who was hit by debris in Mati city in Davao Oriental, Ednar Dayanghirang, regional director of the government's Office of Civil Defence, told The Associated Press by telephone.

Two villagers died and several others were rescued with injuries by army troops and civilian volunteers in a landslide set off by the quake in a remote gold-mining village in Pantukan town in Davao de Oro province near Davao Oriental, Dayanghirang said.

Also Read:

Philippines earthquake: 7.6 magnitude quake strikes Mindanao, tsunami warning issued