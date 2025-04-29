Earthquake of 6.2-magnitude hits off west coast of New Zealand, tremors felt across country New Zealand, which is home to 5 million people, sits on the “Ring of Fire”, an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.

Wellington:

A massive earthquake of 6.2-magnitude has hit off the west coast of New Zealand. There is no tsunami warning. The US Geological Survey says the quake occurred shortly after 1 a.m. local time. It was 300 kilometers southwest of Invercargill, New Zealand, and 10 kilometers under the sea. Monitors in New Zealand described the quake as moderate. There were no immediate reports of damage.

New Zealand, which is home to 5 million people, sits on the “Ring of Fire”, an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.

(With inputs from AP)