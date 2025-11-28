Earthquake of 6.0 magnitude strikes Anchorage area of Alaska The USGS reported that the epicentre was located 12 km west-northwest of Susitna, a region situated roughly 108 km northwest of Anchorage. This tremor is the largest to hit south-central Alaska since 2021.

New Delhi:

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Alaska’s Anchorage metropolitan area at about 8:11 a.m. on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake occurred at a depth of 69 km. So far, there have been no reports of casualties or damage.

Epicentre near Susitna

The USGS reported that the epicentre was located 12 km west-northwest of Susitna, a region situated roughly 108 km northwest of Anchorage. This tremor is the largest to hit south-central Alaska since 2021. Following the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System confirmed that no tsunami was expected, providing reassurance to coastal communities.

Alaska remains the most earthquake-prone state in the United States and one of the most seismically active regions globally, USGS data shows. The state typically experiences a magnitude 7 earthquake nearly every year, underscoring its heightened seismic risk.

Earthquake strikes Indonesia's Sumatra Island

This comes soon after, a strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Sumatra island near Aceh province. According to the NCS, the epicenter of the earthquake was reported at a depth of 10 kilometers in the Indian Ocean.

The tremors were felt throughout the region. No deaths or property damage were reported. At least 23 people have been killed and dozens missing in the flash floods and landslides triggered due to torrential rain in the North Sumatra province.

Rescue teams were struggling to reach affected areas in 11 cities and districts of North Sumatra province after the monsoon rains over the past week caused rivers to burst their banks, tearing through hilly villages as mud, rocks and trees tumbled down, leaving destruction in their wake, as mudslides that covered much of the area, blackouts and lack of telecommunications were hampering the search efforts, the National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement.

Floods had cut off a bridge in Mandailing Natal and submerged hundreds of houses in the hilly district and its neighbouring Padang Sidempuan city, while a main road was blocked by mud and debris on Nias island.

Videos on social media show water cascading down rooftops as panicked residents scramble for safety. In some areas, flash floods rose rapidly, transforming streets into raging torrents carrying tree trunks and debris. Heavy seasonal rain from about October to March frequently causes flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile floodplains.