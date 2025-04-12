Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Pakistan: National Center for Seismology An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale struck near Pakistan's Islamabad at 1:00 PM (IST), according to the National Center for Seismology.

Pakistan earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale struck near Pakistan's Islamabad at 1:00 PM (IST) on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology. With the epicentre located at a depth of 10 kilometres, no immediate damage to life or property is reported. Tremors were felt in several parts of the country.

According to Pakistan's Ary News, tremors were felt in Karak, Chiniot, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sangla Hill, Safdarabad, Pindi Battian, and Attock.

Following the tremors, people rushed out of their homes, the report adds.