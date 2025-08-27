Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude strikes Afghanistan, tremors felt across Hindu Kush region The earthquake was at a depth of 121 km (75 miles), EMSC said and added that the epicentre 164 km east of Baghlan, a city with a population of about 108,000. Notably, the EMSC first reported the quake at a magnitude of 6.4.

A massive earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Afghanistan on Wednesday and the tremors were felt across the Hindu Kush region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The earthquake was at a depth of 121 km (75 miles), EMSC said and added that the epicentre 164 km east of Baghlan, a city with a population of about 108,000. Notably, the EMSC first reported the quake at a magnitude of 6.4.

No injuries or damages were reported from the earthquake during the filing of the report. Notably, this is the second earthquake to jolt the Hindu Kush region this month.

Earlier, another earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hit the region on August 2, the EMSC said, adding the tremor was reported at a depth of 123 kilometres. However, there was no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

It should be noted that Afghanistan is prone to frequent seismic activity, particularly along the Hindu Kush mountain range as the location lies in a geologically active zone, according to the Red Cross.

Moreover, Afghanistan sits on top of several fault lines where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, including one that runs directly through the western city of Herat.

