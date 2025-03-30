Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Myanmar again, triggers panic among residents Myanmar earthquake: So far, more than 1,600 people have been reported dead and more than 3,400 missing but the numbers are expected to rise.

Myanmar earthquake: A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). This tremor is part of a series of aftershocks following Friday's devastating earthquake. The quake caused panic among residents, with people in Mandalay’s streets screaming as the tremors were felt. Authorities are monitoring the situation for any further impact.

Over 1600 killed in Myanmar

Friday's 7.7 magnitude quake hit near the city, bringing down scores of buildings and damaging other infrastructure. The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Myanmar has risen to over 1,600, with more than 3,400 people reported missing.

Authorities fear the numbers could increase further as rescue operations continue. The earthquake has caused widespread destruction, and emergency teams are working to assess the full extent of the damage.

Rescue work slowed by damage, war

Emergency rescue teams have started arriving in the worst-affected areas of Myanmar, struggling against buckled roads, damaged bridges, and disrupted communication networks. Their work is further complicated by the country’s ongoing civil war.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which struck near Mandalay on Friday, caused widespread devastation, collapsing buildings and damaging the city’s airport. Many residents of Mandalay (population: 1.5 million) spent the night outdoors, either because they lost their homes or feared that aftershocks could bring down unstable structures.

The quake also affected Thailand, where at least 17 people have died. The overall death toll in Myanmar has exceeded 1,600, with more than 3,400 still missing. Authorities fear that the numbers may rise further. Rescue and relief efforts continue amid challenging conditions.

Beyond the devastation caused by the 7.7-magnitude earthquake, rescue operations are being severely hampered by Myanmar's ongoing civil war. The country has been in turmoil since 2021, when the military seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, triggering widespread armed resistance.

Government forces have lost control over vast regions, making many areas dangerous or inaccessible for rescue and aid groups. According to the United Nations, more than 3 million people have already been displaced by the conflict, and nearly 20 million are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

The military junta has heavily restricted aid efforts, even before the earthquake, as they continue to battle both long-established ethnic militias and the newly formed pro-democracy People's Defense Forces (PDFs). The quake-affected areas are among those hardest to reach, worsening the humanitarian crisis.

