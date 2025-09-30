Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude jolts Myanmar; tremors felt in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 15 km and was strongly felt in several northeastern towns, though no damage has been reported so far. The exact coordinates were marked at latitude 24.73 N and longitude 94.63 E.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit Myanmar on Tuesday morning, sending tremors across several northeastern states of India including Assam, Manipur and Nagaland. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck at 6.10 am close to the Indo-Myanmar border - just 27 km southeast of Ukhrul in Manipur. The NCS reported that the earthquake originated at a depth of 15 km. The exact coordinates were marked at latitude 24.73 N and longitude 94.63 E.

Proximity to northeastern towns

The location of the earthquake was significant as it was just 155 km south-southeast of Wokha in Nagaland, 159 km southeast of Dimapur and 177 km south of Mokokchung, as per Hindustan Times. It was also recorded 171 km northeast of Ngopa in Mizoram and 193 km northeast of Champhai, making it widely felt across the region.

No immediate reports of damage

While tremors caused panic among residents in parts of the Northeast, there have been no immediate reports of major damage or casualties. Meanwhile, authorities are monitoring the situation closely. Earlier on September 21, the tremors were felt in Meghalaya after a 4-magnitude earthquake hit Bangladesh. The earthquake occurred near Meghalaya's border with Bangladesh at 11.49 am Indian time, officials said. There were no reports of any damage or casualties in Meghalaya, they added.

Recent seismic activity in the region

This latest quake follows another earthquake of magnitude 4.6 that struck Myanmar on September 14. Both tremors highlight the country’s continued vulnerability to seismic activity. Myanmar lies at the intersection of four tectonic plates- the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates- making it prone to frequent earthquakes.

High seismic risk zones

Myanmar’s Sagaing Fault, a 1,400-kilometre transform fault, further elevates risk for regions including Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which account for nearly half of the country’s population. Although Yangon lies relatively far from the fault line, its dense population makes it especially vulnerable. Historical records show that even distant quakes, such as the 1903 Bago earthquake (magnitude 7.0), caused significant damage in Yangon.

