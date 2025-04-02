Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Myanmar again: National Centre for Seismology The aftershocks in the wake of 7.7 magnitude devastating earthquake have continued in Myanmar, with the latest tremor of 4.3 magnitude reported on Wednesday. As per the latest updates, 2,886 people have been reported dead in Myanmar and another 4,639 injured.

The aftershocks following the devastating earthquake of 7.7 magnitude continue to occur in Myanmar, with the latest tremor of 4.3 magnitude reported on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The epicentre is located at Lat: 20.70 N, Long: 96.06 E, and at a depth of 10 km. There are no reports of any casualty or damage to property as per latest updates.

Earlier on Friday, the earthquake came amid a civil war in Myanmar, making a dire humanitarian crisis even worse. More than 3 million people had been displaced from their homes and nearly 20 million were in need even before it hit, according to the United Nations.

Two of the major armed resistance forces fighting the military, which seized power in 2021 from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, have announced ceasefires to facilitate the humanitarian response to the earthquake, but the military has not relented in its attacks.

So far, 2,886 people have been reported dead in Myanmar and another 4,639 injured, according to state television MRTV, but local reports suggest much higher figures.