6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern Argentina

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has occurred in Argentina's northwestern province of Jujuy, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said Sunday.

The earthquake was registered at 03:54 GMT, 90.7 miles west of the city of San Salvador de Jujuy, with its epicentre located at the depth of 112.4 miles, according to the EMSC. There have been no reports on victims and damage.

Meanwhile, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 77 km SE of Kirakira, Solomon Islands at 23:01:12 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 11.06 km, was initially determined to be at 10.8448 degrees south latitude and 162.5075 degrees east longitude.

