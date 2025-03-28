Myanmar, Thailand earthquake LIVE: Two violent earthquakes rocked Southeast Asia on Friday (March 28), causing buildings in the Thai capital Bangkok to sway and prompting evacuations across the city, as well as in neighbouring Myanmar. The US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ centre for geosciences said the midday temblor was a shallow 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), with an epicenter in Myanmar, according to preliminary reports. A second quake, with a magnitude of 6.4, shook the area 12 minutes later. Water from high-rise rooftop pools in Bangkok sloshed over the side as they shook, and debris fell from many buildings. A video posted on social media right after the quake showed an apartment building under construction collapsing, but it was not immediately possible to verify its authenticity. There were no immediate reports of casualties and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra called an emergency meeting to assess the impact of the quake.
Live Myanmar, Thailand Earthquake: Several casualties feared due to strong tremors, emergency declared
Myanmar, Thailand earthquake LIVE: Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention said the quake was felt in almost all regions of the country. The epicenter of the earthquake was in central Myanmar, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of the city of Monywa.
Live updates :Myanmar, Thailand earthquake
3:45 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
VIDEO: Hundreds of homes collapsed, high rises came down like pack of cards
Videos from the moment of the violent 7.7 tremor in Myanmar, Thailand and surrounding areas were shared widely on social media platforms. The clips showed several houses, high rises coming down like a pack of cards.
3:38 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Quake of 4.4 magnitude followed as an aftershock to the horriying tremor
The horrific 7.7 magnitude earthquake was followed by a strong 4.4 magnitude aftershock.
3:34 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Myanmar junta asks for international aid
Myanmar’s ruling junta made a rare request for international humanitarian aid and declared a state of emergency across six regions after a powerful quake hit the country on Friday.
3:22 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Emergency declared as strong earthquake rocks Bangkok
A state of emergency has been declared in six regions after a violent earthquake of magnitude 7.7 jolted Myanmar.
3:19 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Indian Air Force C17 Globe master is on standby for Bangkok and Myanmar
Indian Air Force C17 Globe master is on standby for Bangkok and Myanmar. They are waiting for the final order to carry the equipment and rescue teams for aid.
3:00 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Myanmar declares emergency in capital city
A state of emergency has been declared in six regions and states in Myanmar after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake whose epicentre was near the country's second largest city. State-run MRTV television said the military-run government's proclamation includes the capital Naypyitaw and Mandalay, after the earthquake and a strong aftershock hit midday. Myanmar is in the midst of a civil war and many areas are not easily accessible. It was not immediately clear what relief efforts the military would be able to provide.
2:55 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Powerful earthquake rocks: At least 2 dead in Bangkok high-rise collapse
Thai emergency responders say two people have been found dead and an unknown number of others are still under the rubble of a building that collapsed after a massive earthquake hit the capital, Bangkok. Rescue worker Songwut Wangpon told reporters another seven people had been found alive, as he spoke outside the tall pile of rubble that was once a high-rise building under construction. The multi-story structure collapsed after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck midday Friday, sending the crane on top toppling to the ground and a massive plume of dust into the air.
2:52 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Here's the reason behind Myanmar earthquake
The Sagaing fault is an important earthquake-prone fault in Myanmar, running from central to northern Myanmar. This fault is caused by the movement of the Indian and Eurasian plates, and the cities along which are included in the most earthquake-prone areas in Myanmar. The authorities have warned that the Sagaing Fault is one of the most geologically dangerous areas in Myanmar, and it is important to be prepared for the risk to be reduced by building earthquake-resistant buildings and educating the public about earthquake hazard protection.
2:17 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
India stands ready to offer all possible assistance: PM Modi on earthquake
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern over the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, and said India stands ready to offer all possible assistance to the two countries. The earthquake has rocked many parts of Thailand, including its capital Bangkok, the venue for next week's summit of BIMSTEC regional grouping that is scheduled to be attended by Modi among other leaders. "Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone," Modi said on 'X'. "India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," he said.
2:11 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Earthquake damages part of former royal palace, buildings
In Mandalay, the country's second-largest city and close to the epicenter, the earthquake damaged part of the former royal palace and buildings, according to videos and photos released on Facebook social media.
2:10 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Multi-story building with crane on top collapses into cloud of dust
A dramatic video circulated on social media showed the multi-story building with a crane on top collapsing into a cloud of dust, while onlookers screamed and ran. Police told The Associated Press they were responding to the scene near Bangkok's popular Chatuchak Market, and had no immediate information on how many workers were on the site at the time of the collapse.
2:07 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Building collapses in Bangkok after powerful earthquakes rock Thailand, Myanmar
2:05 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Powerful earthquakes rock Thailand and Myanmar, triggering collapse of Bangkok high-rise
A high-rise building under construction in Bangkok collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Thailand and neighbouring Myanmar midday on Friday, police said, and possible casualties are not yet known. A dramatic video circulated on social media showed the multi-story building with a crane on top collapsing into a cloud of dust, while onlookers screamed and ran. Police told The Associated Press they were responding to the scene near Bangkok's popular Chatuchak Market and had no immediate information on how many workers were on the site at the time of the collapse. The midday temblor was followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock and people in Bangkok evacuated from their buildings were cautioned to stay outside in case there were more. “All of a sudden the whole building began to move, immediately there was screaming and a lot of panic,” said Fraser Morton, a tourist from Scotland, who was in one of Bangkok's many malls shopping for camera equipment.
2:01 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Thailand: All safe in Indian embassy after earthquake
All are safe in the Indian embassy in Thailand after the earthquake. They are trying to contact all registered Indians too.
(With inputs from Manish Prasad)
1:59 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Building collapses in Bangkok, Ava Bridge falls in Myanmar as quake causes damage
Buildings collapsed in Bangkok and Ava Bridge fell in Myanmar as the earthquake caused widespread damage.
1:55 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Concerned by situation in wake of earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand: PM Modi
1:52 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Myanmar
1:51 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Strong earthquake rocks Bangkok, prompting evacuations from swaying buildings
A strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Thai capital of Bangkok Friday, causing buildings to sway. The US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ centre for geosciences said the midday temblor was a shallow 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), with an epicentre in neighbouring Myanmar, according to preliminary reports. The greater Bangkok area is home to more than 17 million people, many of whom live in high-rise apartments. Alarms went off in buildings as the earthquake hit around 1:30 pm and startled residents were evacuated down staircases of high-rise condominiums and hotels in densely populated central Bangkok. They remained in the streets, seeking shade from the midday sun in the minutes after the quake. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
1:49 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake felt in Bangladesh
An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 was felt in various parts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka and Chattogram, on Friday. However, no casualties were reported so far. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the earthquake with the epicentre at Mandalay in Myanmar near the Bangladesh border hit at 12:25 pm. The distance from Dhaka to the epicentre is 597 kilometres. The earthquake of magnitude 7.3 is classified as a major seismic event, Prothom Alo quoted Md Rubayat Kabir, the acting officer of the Earthquake Observation and Research Centre at the Meteorological Department, as saying. Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a slightly higher magnitude of 7.7. According to the USGS, the epicentre was 16 kilometres north-northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, at a depth of 10 kilometres.
1:42 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Earthquake damaged religious shrines in Myanmar
In the capital city Naypyitaw, the quake damaged religious shrines, sending parts toppling to the ground and some homes.
1:40 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra calls emergency meeting to assess impact of earthquake
Water from high-rise rooftop pools in Bangkok sloshed over the side as they shook and debris fell from many buildings. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra called an emergency meeting to assess the impact of the quake. The greater Bangkok area is home to more than 17 million people, many of whom live in high-rise apartments. Alarms went off in buildings as the earthquake hit around 1:30 pm and startled residents were evacuated down staircases of high-rise condominiums and hotels in densely populated central Bangkok.
1:38 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Mild tremors felt in Kolkata, Imphal
Mild tremors were felt in Kolkata and Imphal on Friday after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Thai capital Bangkok. The epicentre was in central Myanmar, about 50 km east of the city of Monywa. Mild tremors were reported from Kolkata and its adjoining areas. According to official sources, there have been no reports of damage to property or loss of life in the city due to the tremor. In Manipur, tremors caused panic among residents of Thangal Bazar in Imphal, where many old multi-storey buildings, are located.
However, no damage has been reported so far, police said.
1:36 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
No immediate reports of casualties, major damage yet
Further reports of damage were not immediately available from Myanmar, which is embroiled in a civil war.
1:32 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Construction project collapses due to earthquake in Bangkok
1:30 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Bangkok: Under construction building collapse in earthquake
Bangkok police say a high-rise building under construction collapsed when a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Thai capital midday on Friday, and possible casualties are not yet known. A dramatic video circulated on social media showed the multi-story building with a crane on top collapsing into a cloud of dust, while onlookers screamed and ran. Police told The Associated Press they were responding to the scene near Bangkok's popular Chatuchak Market, and had no immediate information on how many workers were on the site at the time of the collapse.
1:29 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts Myanmar
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Friday at 11:50 am (local time), the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.The NCS said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres and was recorded at Latitude 21.93 N and Longitude 96.07 E.In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 7.2, On: 28/03/2025 11:50:52 IST, Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."
1:28 PM (IST)Mar 28, 2025
Two violent earthquakes rocked Southeast Asia
-
-
