Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 on Richter scale jolts northern Chile

Earthquake: A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.3 on the Richter Scale struck northern Chile on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said. It further said that tremors were felt 41 km South East of San Pedro de Atacama Chile. Meanwhile, the epicenter of the tremor was located 164 miles (265 kilometers) east of the coastal city of Antofagasta, at a depth of 78.5 miles (126 kilometers). The quake struck at 9:51 pm (local time)

Devastating earthquake in 2010

In 2010, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake and subsequent tsunami claimed 526 lives. The earthquake had caused widespread damage on land and initiated a tsunami that devastated some coastal areas of the country. The epicentre was located some 200 miles (325 km) southwest of the Chilean capital of Santiago, and the focus occurred at a depth of about 22 miles (35 km) below the surface of the Pacific Ocean.

Why is Chile prone to earthquake?

It should be noted here that Chile is renowned as one of the most earthquake-prone countries globally, situated on the Pacific Ocean's "Ring of Fire." This seismically turbulent region is infamous for its frequent volcanic eruptions and earthquakes, making it one of the most active seismic zones on Earth. The country's location along this volatile boundary subjects it to the relentless movements of tectonic plates, leading to frequent and sometimes devastating seismic activity.

