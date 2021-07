Follow us on Image Source : PTI Earthquake jolts Indonesia

An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Indonesia on Monday. The quake was reported at 5.39 pm with its epicentre at 97 km west-northwest of Luwuk, Indonesia, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The depth of the quake was 10.7 km

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property in the quake.

