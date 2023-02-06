Powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits near Gaziantep in Southern Turkey | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Massive tremors in Turkey

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits near Gaziantep in Southern Turkey on Monday morning.

The earthquake shook 7 km from Nurdağı/Gaziantep at 6.47 am on Monday (February 6). It was centred 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey. A strong 6. 7 temblor rumbled later. The US Geological Survey said quake was centred about 33 kilometres (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was about 26 kilometres (16 miles) from the town of Nurdagi.

Cyprus, Türkiye, Greece, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, United Kingdom, Iraq and Georgia were the affected countries.

Details on potential damage or casualties from the quake early Monday were not immediately available.

It was felt in several provinces in the region and knocked down a number of buildings, reports said.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD, said the quake measured 7.4 and was centred in the town of Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province.

Several buildings tumbled down in the neighbouring provinces of Malatya, Diyarbakir and Malatya, HaberTurk television reported.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Syria's state media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama.

In Syria's rebel-held northwest that borders Turkey several buildings collapsed, according to the opposition's Syrian civil Defence.

There was no immediate word on casualties. In Beirut and Damascus, buildings shook and many people went down to the streets in fear.

