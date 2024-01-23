Tuesday, January 23, 2024
     
7.2 magnitude earthquake hits China, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: January 23, 2024 0:12 IST
Earthquake in China: A massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit China's Southern Xinjiang on Monday night. The quake struck at 11:39 PM IST and had a depth of 80 km. Tremors were also felt in Delhi-NCR, and northern India states. 

