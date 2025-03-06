Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes near Antofagasta in Chile A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile near Antofagasta on Thursday, as reported by the US Geological Survey (USGS). No immediate damage or tsunami warning has been issued. Authorities are monitoring the situation for aftershocks.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter was recorded 138 kilometers northeast of Antofagasta, a major port city, at a depth of 93.5 kilometers.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties

Authorities have not yet reported any damage, injuries, or tsunami warnings following the quake. Local officials and emergency services are monitoring the situation for any aftershocks or potential impact.

Chile, located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, is highly seismically active and frequently experiences earthquakes.