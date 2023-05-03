Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude jolts Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region: Report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), reported news agency ANI.

According to NCS, the quake occurred at a depth of 169 km (116.81 miles).

On Tuesday, an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred 96 kilometers east-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck Fayzabad, Afghanistan, at a depth of 72 kilometers at 16:01:56 IST.

NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 02-05-2023, 16:01:56 IST, Lat: 36.86 & Long: 71.59, Depth: 72 Km, Location: 96km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

Latitude 36.86 and longitude 71.59 were the earthquake's epicentres, respectively.

There have been no reports of injuries.

More details awaited...

