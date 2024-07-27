EAM Jaishankar unveils world's first postal stamp featuring Ram Lalla in Laos

Follow us on Image Source : @DRSJAISHANKAR/X Stamp featuring Ram Lalla unveiled by EAM Jaishankar and his Laotian counterpart

During his visit to Laos, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar along with his Laotian counterpart on Saturday unveiled a postage stamp set featuring Ram Lalla, the deity of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The latest stamp set is the first in the world to feature Ram Lalla. The stamp set includes two stamps, one of Ram Lalla and the other of Lord Buddha of Luang Prabang, the ancient capital of Laos.

The stamp set was unveiled celebrating the mutual cultural heritage of Hinduism and Buddhism, between both nations. Notably, Dr Jaishankar was in Laos to attend the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum in Vientiane. During the release of the postage stamp, Laos' Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith joined him.

In a post on social media platform X, the External Affairs minister thanked Kommasith for the warm welcome and said, "A good meeting with DPM and FM Saleumxay Kommasith of Lao PDR. Thanked him for the warm hospitality." "Launched a special stamp set celebrating our shared cultural treasures of Ramayana and Buddhism", he added.

10 MoU signed between India, Laos

In his post on X, he also mentioned the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and the South Asian nation. He said, "Witnessed exchange of MoUs on 10 Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) for Laos under Mekong Ganga Cooperation and cooperation in sharing successful Digital Solutions."

Earlier in the day, while speaking at the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum in Vientiane, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed the necessity for the international community to take a firm stance against terrorism in all its forms. Jaishankar reiterated India's firm support for the ASEAN unity and centrality, as well as the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). He underscored the synergy between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and the AOIP, emphasising the significance of maritime safety, security, and the peaceful resolution of disputes following international law, particularly UNCLOS 1982.

ALSO READ | Jaishankar urges global action against terrorism at ASEAN Forum, asserts 'strong support for unity'