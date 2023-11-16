From Khalistan, oil markets to Russia-Ukraine war, what Jaishankar said in UK | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : ANI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the event organised by Indian High Commission in London.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who concluded his five-day trip to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, attended an event hosted by the Indian High Commission in London, where he spoke extensively on a number of topics ranging from relations with Canada, Bangladesh, Taiwan to oil markets and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

In his high-profile visit, Jaishankar met several key British politicians, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, National Security Advisor Tim Barrow, newly-appointed Home Secretary James Cleverly and Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

The conversation on Wednesday, themed 'How a billion people see the World', was organised by the Indian High Commission at the Royal Over-Seas League Club and was moderated by journalist Lionel Barber.

What did Jaishankar say?

Jaishankar wasted no time to strongly highlight India's long-standing concerns over pro-Khalistan extremism in the UK, emphasising the misuse of freedom of expression. “We have been trying to get the government here to understand that while we as a fellow democracy certainly understand the importance of freedom of expression, and of speech, they should be on guard against the misuse of these freedoms,” he said. On India's diplomatic standoff with Canada over the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the EAM said that New Delhi has not ruled out an investigation but asked Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to provide evidence behind his allegations. "In Canada, we feel that Canadian politics has given space to violent and extreme political opinions that advocate separatism from India, including through violent means. And these people have been accommodated in Canadian politics," he also said. Jaishankar also asserted that India is playing a vital role in stabilising global oil and gas markets through strategic purchase policies amid the Russia-Ukraine war, avoiding global inflation. He also asserted that India's approach prevented a massive surge in global oil prices by preventing potential competition with Europe in the market. On India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, the Minister elaborated, "We have learned the hard way that people speak of principles...But they are tempered by interest. In this particular case, we have a very powerful interest to keep our relationship with Russia." Speaking on talks on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Jaishankar said, "We have made substantial progress, but I don't think it would be prudent of me to make predictions or to put timelines. I think both sides are very aware of the importance of the FTA and will make the utmost effort to get there. So, we have to take it as it happens." The External Affairs Minister also highlighted India's pivotal role in reforms of global institutions like the G20 and BRICS, saying that "we are partly evolutionary, partly revolutionary." He also elucidated several achievements by India, from handling the COVID-19 pandemic to socioeconomic changes and revolutionising digital technology. Speaking on the US power in the context of the changing world, Jaishankar said that America today is "reinventing itself" and becoming more open which is shaping the Indo-Pacific and creating multilateral bodies like the Quad. "I would say a divided America or a divided any country would obviously be a less effective player on the international scene...America is the premier power of our times...I would say America has been actually, in the last few years, quite effective abroad in a variety of ways...I would say America today is a power which is reinventing itself. I don't think it's a power which is declining," he added. Detailing on India's relations with Taiwan amid tensions with China, Jaishankar said, "We have substantial technology and economic and commercial relations with Taiwan and certainly Taiwan has a reputation when it comes to electronics and of course, more recently with semiconductors. So, there has been an upswing in the levels of cooperation." On relations with Bangladesh, the EAM asserted that Dhaka was a crucial partner of India, highlighting the inauguration of two rail lines and a power plant connecting the two countries as well as the strategic use of Bangladeshi ports for India's northeast. "So actually, today, India-Bangladesh relations stand out in the Indian subcontinent as a model relationship in terms of benefits of regional cooperation," he said. Regarding the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Jaishankar used the phrase 'excessive disruption', which needed to be managed carefully. He also underscored the impact of the war in reshaping the subcontinent. "Interestingly, what was then the poorer part, the less developed part of Pakistan (East Pakistan, now Bangladesh), has actually done much better economically," said the EAM.

Jaishankar's visit to the UK

Jaishankar concluded his five-day visit to the UK on Wednesday, which he described as “timely” after a series of cross-party engagements amid “substantial progress” on the ongoing free trade agreement negotiations.

As the first minister to hold bilateral talks with his newly-appointed counterpart Cameron, Jaishankar said they covered a range of regional issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and also the Israel-Hamas conflict in West Asia. He also shared that Cameron presented him with a cricket bat signed by both England and Indian cricket teams, a gift he described as “very special”.

“Overall, I would say this visit was timely, and much needed because these personal interactions do a lot in really developing an understanding between countries. I was very satisfied, the British system made an effort to engage at all the relevant levels from the prime minister downwards, and that itself is a statement of the closeness of our ties today,” he said.

The India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was launched in 2021 along with the India-UK Roadmap 2030 which seeks to expand ties in a range of areas. India and the UK have been negotiating an FTA since Januart last year to significantly enhance the bilateral trade partnership.

(with agency inputs)

