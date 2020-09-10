Image Source : PTI India-China border standoff: Crucial meeting between EAM Jaishankar and Wang Yi in Moscow shortly

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ meet on Thursday amid a fierce standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control, which began in May but continues till today even after multiple efforts by New Delhi to de-escalate.

India is committed to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing tensions with China in eastern Ladakh, MEA said in a press briefing, adding that both sides are in regular touch.

The focus of the bilateral talks between the two leaders are expected to be on finding a breakthrough to cool down tensions in eastern Ladakh.

A meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Gen.Wei Fenghe on the margins of another SCO meet in Moscow last Friday apparently did not yield any any tangible outcome.

