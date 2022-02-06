Camilla should be Queen when Prince Charles becomes King: Queen Elizabeth II

Follow us on Image Source : AP. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, foreground and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall attend an event in celebration of 'The Big Lunch 'initiative, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, Friday June 11, 2021.

In a significant intervention, Queen Elizabeth II has said that the Duchess of Cornwall will be Queen when Prince Charles becomes the King.

Queen Elizabeth II used her Platinum Jubilee national message on Saturday to back Camilla, shaping the future of the monarchy.

The Queen expressed her "sincere wish" that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

As she reached her 70th year on the throne, Elizabeth II, set out her hopes for her daughter-in-law, once a royal mistress and now certain to be called Queen and crowned at Charles’s side.

The Queen, 95, said in the written message: "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me."

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," she said.

