Dubai residents get 'potential missile threats' alert on phones as war continues to rage in Middle East

Dubai:

Residents of Dubai experienced tense moments on Friday after emergency alerts warning of a "potential missile strike" were sent to mobile phones across the city. The warning came amid escalating hostilities in the Middle East, where Iran has been carrying out retaliatory attacks on US bases across several Gulf nations for the last one week. According to the alert issued by the UAE Interior Ministry, people were asked to remain indoors and stay alert to potential threats. The notification advised residents to avoid open areas and take immediate shelter if required.

"Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building and steer away from windows, doors and open areas," the alert read. The sudden warning created a sense of anxiety among residents, with many rushing to check official updates and safety advisories as tensions in the region continue to rise.

Authorities urge public to trust official information

Amid the uncertainty, Dubai Police appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information online. Officials stressed that misinformation during such sensitive situations could create unnecessary panic and harm public safety.

"Information is a responsibility…And spreading unreliable news may cause anxiety, and contribute to undermining the security and stability of society," Dubai Police said on X. "To preserve your safety and security, we urge you to rely on official sources and to handle with responsibility what is circulated across digital platforms," the statement added.

US-Israel-Iran war

The conflict between Iran and the US-Israel alliance continues to intensify, marking the seventh straight day of direct military confrontation with no immediate signs of de-escalation in the Middle East. As per reports, the death toll from the ongoing war has surpassed 1,200 in Iran, more than 70 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel over the last six days. The war has escalated each day, affecting an additional 14 countries across the Middle East and beyond. The US Embassy in Kuwait has shut down after retaliatory Iranian strikes on the country, becoming the second American diplomatic mission to fully halt work as the war in Iran escalates.

ALSO READ: US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran launches 21st wave of counter strikes, vows 'more intense' operations