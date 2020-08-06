Video: After Beirut blast, massive fire breaks out at UAE's Ajman market

Image Source : TWITTER Video: After Beirut blast, massive fire breaks out in UAE's Ajman market

A day after a massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut, a major fire now broken out at Ajman market area at around 6.30 pm in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). "Ajman firefighters have cordoned off the site and used water and foam in extinguishing the blaze which has broken out in many shops therein," sources told Khaleej Times.

No injuries or deaths have been reported and had been brought under control, the head of Ajman police said.

The fire reportedly broke out in the emirate's new industrial area. "Four civil defence centres are involved in fighting the big inferno," the sources said.

According to Khaleej Times, a massive fire engulfed the fruits and vegetable market in Ajman's new industrial area.

Another angle of a massive fire in Ajman, UAE.

Parts of the market which had been closed for four months due to coronavirus precautions collapsed and were completely burned, Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah al-Nuaimi said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

The site is being dampened down and an investigation will be launched, he said.

