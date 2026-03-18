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Dubai, Abu Dhabi News LIVE: Iranian projectile strikes near Australian military base in UAE

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Dubai, Abu Dhabi News LIVE: The ongoing conflict between the US-Israel and Iran has now entered its 19th day, with both military actions and rhetoric intensifying on both sides. According to reports, multiple explosions were heard in Tehran, indicating a further escalation in the conflict.

Israeli security forces inspect the site of an Iranian missile strike in Ramat Gan.
Israeli security forces inspect the site of an Iranian missile strike in Ramat Gan. Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

As the war continues to escalate in the Middle East, Israel killed two senior Iranian security officials in a major blow to the Islamic Republic's leadership as it faces its greatest test in decades. Following this, Iran responded today with renewed missile and drone attacks on its Gulf Arab neighbours and Israel. Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was considered one of the most powerful figures in the country since Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on the first day of the war. General Gholam Reza Soleimani was the head of the Revolutionary Guard's all-volunteer Basij. Iran confirmed the killings of both men, who were key to Iran's violent crackdown on protests in January that challenged the theocracy's 47-year rule.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles toward Israel today as sirens sounded across the central part of the country and loud explosions were heard in Tel Aviv. Israel's medical service, Magen David Adom, said two people were killed in Ramat Gan, a district east of Tel Aviv. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other Arab states also faced barrages of Iranian-fired missiles and drones today that were intercepted by air defence systems. With concerns growing about a global energy crisis, an Iranian official said Tehran had no intention of relinquishing its tight grip on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for oil.

Live updates :Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Iran War News

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  • 7:46 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Iran launches barrage of missiles after Israel kills 2 of its top officials

    Israel killed two senior Iranian security officials in a major blow to the Islamic Republic's leadership as it faces its greatest test in decades, and Iran responded Wednesday with renewed missile and drone attacks on its Gulf Arab neighbors and Israel. Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was considered one of the most powerful figures in the country since Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on the first day of the war. Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani was the head of the Revolutionary Guard's all-volunteer Basij.

     

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    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Iran war: US Embassy in Baghdad hit again

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  • 7:38 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Iran acknowledges launching multiple-warhead missiles at Israel

    Iran acknowledged launching multiple-warhead missiles at Israel today, the latest use of a weapon designed to spread maximum damage and evade Israel’s multiple layers of air defences. A statement from the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard reported by Iranian state television said the force launched both Khorramshahr-4 and Qadr multiple-warhead missiles in the attack that targeted an area near Tel Aviv.

  • 7:37 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Iranian projectile strikes near Australian military base in UAE

    An Iranian "projectile" caused a small fire at an Australian military base in the United Arab Emirates today but no Australian personnel were harmed, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. The weapon struck a road outside the Al Minhad Air Base near Dubai around 2 am and ignited the fire that damaged an accommodation block and medical facility, he said, as per The Associated Press (AP). 

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