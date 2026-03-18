Dubai, Abu Dhabi News LIVE: Iranian projectile strikes near Australian military base in UAE

New Delhi:

As the war continues to escalate in the Middle East, Israel killed two senior Iranian security officials in a major blow to the Islamic Republic's leadership as it faces its greatest test in decades. Following this, Iran responded today with renewed missile and drone attacks on its Gulf Arab neighbours and Israel. Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was considered one of the most powerful figures in the country since Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on the first day of the war. General Gholam Reza Soleimani was the head of the Revolutionary Guard's all-volunteer Basij. Iran confirmed the killings of both men, who were key to Iran's violent crackdown on protests in January that challenged the theocracy's 47-year rule.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles toward Israel today as sirens sounded across the central part of the country and loud explosions were heard in Tel Aviv. Israel's medical service, Magen David Adom, said two people were killed in Ramat Gan, a district east of Tel Aviv. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other Arab states also faced barrages of Iranian-fired missiles and drones today that were intercepted by air defence systems. With concerns growing about a global energy crisis, an Iranian official said Tehran had no intention of relinquishing its tight grip on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for oil.