Drug smuggled into Bangladesh from India, unfair deals will be discussed: Interim govt's Home Affairs Adviser

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational picture

Bangladesh under the leadership of Mohammad Yunus once again showed anti-India sentiments. The latest move is Bangladesh interim government’s Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury's statement about the several agreements between the two neighbouring countries. Chowdhury on Wednesday said all “unequal agreements” made with India during the tenure of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League will be discussed.

He made the statement while addressing a press conference on the upcoming border conference between the chiefs of India’s Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh.

Chowdhury's big accusation against India

According to The Dhaka Tribune newspaper, the adviser accused Indian nationals in border areas of manufacturing drugs and smuggling them across the border,

"They manufacture Phensedyl and smuggle it into Bangladesh. Although they claim to produce it as medicine, it is actually made as a narcotic," Chowdhury was quoted as saying.

Any activity within 150 yards of the border requires mutual approval from both sides and added that there is no provision for unilateral action, he asserted.

The adviser added that if a mosque or temple is to be built for development purposes, the consent of both countries is necessary.

Emphasis will be placed on ensuring that such consent is obtained in the future, he said.

"The discussions will be held during the conference regarding stopping alleged border killings and shooting at unarmed Bangladeshi citizens at the border," Chowdhury added.

The conference will also address the alleged issue of the BSF or Indian nationals abducting or detaining Bangladeshi citizens, he mentioned.

"Measures to curb border violations, illegal crossings, or infiltrations by the BSF or Indian nationals will be emphasised. Additionally, preventing the smuggling of illegal drugs like yaba and Phensedyl, weapons, ammunition, and explosives from India into Bangladesh will be a priority," Chowdhury said.

The adviser also said that issues such as equitable distribution of water in rivers along the Bangladesh-India border, water extraction from rivers, implementation of water agreements, and reopening the mouth of the Rahimpur canal will be discussed.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Trump asks Elon Musk's SpaceX to rescue stranded NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore from space