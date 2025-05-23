Drone attack hits Moscow Airport moments before arrival of delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi At the Domodedovo International Airport, Kanimozhi and members of her team were received by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and other officials.

A drone attack was witnessed just moments before the aircraft carrying a delegation of Members of Parliament (Indian MPs) was about to land at Moscow airport in Russia. The flight, which included Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, circled in the air for an extended period before being cleared to land.

The delegation, led by Kanimozhi, had departed for Russia on Thursday (May 22). It has now come to light that the aircraft carrying her faced difficulty in landing due to the drone attack at the Moscow airport. As a result of the attack, no aircraft were allowed to land for a considerable time, including the plane carrying the Indian parliamentary delegation.

The team accompanying Kanimozhi stated that the plane kept circling in the air for a long time due to the security situation. Eventually, after several hours of delay, the aircraft landed safely at Moscow airport. Following the incident, officials from the Indian Embassy in Russia welcomed the all-party parliamentary delegation and ensured their safe transfer to the hotel.

All-party delegation led by DMK MP arrives in Moscow

The all-party delegation led by Kanimozhi arrived in Moscow ahead of India's global outreach program on 'Operation Sindoor'. The delegation was received by India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, the Indian Embassy in Moscow shared.

According to the statement by the Indian Embassy in Moscow, on arrival at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, the Honourable Members of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Rajeev Rai, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, were welcomed by Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation HE Vinay Kumar.

It further added, "A busy schedule of meetings and interactions awaits them in Moscow on 23-24 May 2025. "Earlier in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said, "In the context of the Government of India's continued efforts under Operation Sindoor and in furtherance of India's principled and resolute stand against the menace of terrorism, an All-Party Delegation comprising Members of Parliament and a senior diplomat is undertaking a visit to the Russian Federation from 22 to 24 May 2025. The delegation would carry forth the country's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

It further observed, "During the course of their stay in Moscow, the delegation will be interacting with senior dignitaries from the Federation Council (Upper House) and the State Duma (Lower House) of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other key interlocutors in think tanks and media."The embassy shared that the delegation which is being led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, comprises of Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta (Retd.); RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, and former Ambassador of India to the EU, Belgium, Luxembourg and Nepal; Former Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.