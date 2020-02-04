2020 Iowa caucus: Donald Trump wins Iowa Caucus

US President Donald Trump on Monday won the Iowa Caucus with the members of his Republican party standing solidly behind him. While the focus of this year's Iowa Caucus – which formally kicks off the 2020 presidential season – has been on the tough race among the over a dozen odd Democratic presidential aspirants, Trump, according to the local Des Moines Register, garnered the support of more than 95 percent of his party votes Monday night when the reports last came in.

"President Trump recaptures overwhelming Iowa Republican support," Des Moines Register said.

"Republicans in Iowa, go out and Caucus today. Your great Trade Deals with China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea and more, are DONE. Great times are coming, after waiting for decades, for our Farmers, Ranchers, Manufacturers and ALL. Nobody else could have pulled this off!” Trump had said earlier in the day.

In the US presidential elections system, the political parties have to undergo a democratic exercise in each of the 50 States – either through caucus or primaries – to elect their presidential nominees.

The winners of the primaries are finally declared as nominee by both the Republican and the Democratic parties held late summer, who then fight out in the November presidential elections.