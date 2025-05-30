Donald Trump warns China over trade deal violations, quips 'so much for being nice guy' Tensions between the US and China have resurfaced after Donald Trump accused Beijing of violating a recent trade truce. The fragile 90-day tariff pause now faces collapse, raising fears of renewed economic conflict.

Tensions between the United States and China have reignited after former President Donald Trump publicly accused Beijing of violating the latest trade agreement designed to ease the tariff war that has gripped both economies. In a strongly worded post on TruthSocial, Trump signalled a hardline shift, warning that he would no longer play the role of “Mr. Nice Guy.”

Trump claims China has violated recent trade agreement

Just weeks after both nations agreed to temporarily ease crippling tariffs, Trump alleged that China had failed to uphold its end of the deal. He claimed that the US had made trade concessions to help China avoid economic collapse, citing factory shutdowns and civil unrest as evidence of the damage inflicted by previous US tariffs.

Trump, in a post on TruthSocial, claimed that China was on the brink of economic collapse just two weeks ago due to the high tariffs imposed by the United States. According to Trump, these tariffs effectively shut China out of the American marketplace, causing widespread factory shutdowns and civil unrest. He stated that, despite the advantage this gave the U.S., he chose to strike a swift trade deal to stabilize the situation and prevent further turmoil in China, suggesting that his intervention helped China recover quickly and return to normalcy.

However, Trump now asserts that China has "totally violated" the terms of that agreement. Expressing frustration, he accused Beijing of failing to honour its commitments under the deal that paused tariffs for 90 days. The former president suggested his goodwill was met with betrayal, vowing to abandon his more diplomatic approach by declaring, “So much for being Mr. Nice Guy.” His comments reflect growing tension as the fragile trade truce between the two global powers appears to be unravelling.

(Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA)TruthSocial

Why Are tensions rising again?

The renewed hostility follows a fragile ceasefire in the long-running trade war. Earlier this month, both countries agreed to suspend punitive tariffs for 90 days. As part of that temporary truce, the US lowered tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China reduced duties on American imports from 125% to 10%.

However, US officials now accuse China of failing to implement those tariff reductions in full. The sense of betrayal is heightened by Trump’s claim that the US acted in good faith to prevent China’s economic crisis — a move he says Beijing has not reciprocated.

Background: A trade war escalated by retaliation

The trade dispute intensified in April when the US imposed a new 34% “reciprocal tariff” on Chinese goods, citing Beijing’s role in the fentanyl crisis. Combined with earlier tariffs, this brought total duties to 54%. China responded with equal aggression, launching a cycle of tit-for-tat hikes that peaked with the US taxing Chinese imports at 145% and China retaliating with 125% on US goods.

The recent 90-day suspension was seen as a chance to de-escalate and return to the negotiating table. But Trump’s latest remarks suggest that trust between the two sides may be eroding once again.

What’s next for US-China relations?

The road ahead looks uncertain. Trump's warning indicates the potential return of steep tariffs if China doesn’t address the alleged violations. Analysts suggest that a renewed trade war could derail fragile global supply chains and unsettle markets, especially if both nations resume retaliatory hikes.

Despite the stalemate, neither side has yet formally exited the 90-day deal. Diplomats may still work behind the scenes to salvage negotiations, but Trump’s tone raises the risk of a full breakdown in talks.

If the truce collapses, the world’s two largest economies could be heading toward a new phase of economic confrontation — one with even higher stakes than before.