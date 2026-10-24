'Will do another little Epic Fury': Trump warns Iran of fresh strikes, threatens Cuba too

US President Donald Trump has once again hinted at resuming strikes against Iran if the Islamic Republic fails to reach a peace deal with the Washington. His remarks came just hours after Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey and point man on Syria, claimed that strikes could be resumed against Iran as soon as this weekend.

"We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree," the 80-year-old Republican leader said, addressing a rally for midterm elections in Florida on Friday (local time). "If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business.' But, you know, I doubt they'll do that because perhaps they're not smart."

'Operation Epic Fury' was the name of the military operation launched by the US against Iran in February.

His remarks would cause an uncertainty again. The ongoing conflict has already threatened global supply chains and caused the crude prices to rise, even as Trump has maintained that oil rates are soaring because of the Ukrainians targeting the Russian refineries. Coming to Iran's part, the country has already warned the US against fresh strikes and said it is ready for a counteroffensive if provoked.

Trump threatens Cuba

During the same rally, Trump also threatened Cuba and said the United States will deal with the country once it is done with the conflict with Iran. His remarks came as Secretary of the State Marco Rubio called on Cubans to form a 'discreet partnership' with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

"We'll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran. Those beautiful ships, they'll pass Cuba. We'll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast. They'll raise up their hands, and then we're gonna send Marco Rubio in," Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly called for a leadership change in Cuba and in May, he had said that the US would "take over" the country immediately. However, Cuba has rejected Trump's warning.

"Our coastline is full of beautiful beaches, but there are also razor-sharp limestone spikes, an inhospitable environment for those who make it to our shores with hostile purposes and lust for domination," Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on X.

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