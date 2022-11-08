Donald Trump to make 'very big announcement' on November 15

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport.

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he will make a "very big announcement" next week on November 15, AFP reported.

Reports say that the former US president is expected to jump into the 2024 race for the White House.

"I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar a Lago," he tells crowd in Ohio.

Trump is predicting America's destruction if his fellow Republicans don't deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday.

Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake.

Three of the six living presidents delivered dire closing messages Saturday in battleground Pennsylvania entering the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections, but their words echoed across the country as millions of Americans cast ballots to decide the balance of power in Washington and in key state capitals. Polls across America will close on Tuesday, but more than 39 million people have already voted.

On Sunday, Biden was set to campaign in suburban New York, while Trump was headed to Florida.

“If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then on Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” Trump told thousands of cheering supporters as he campaigned Saturday in western Pennsylvania, describing the United States as “a country in decline.”

Earlier in the day, Biden shared the stage with former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia, the former running mates campaigning together for the first time since Biden took office.

In neighboring New York, even former President Bill Clinton, largely absent from national politics in recent years, was out defending his party.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk announces support for Republican Congress; urges Twitter followers to vote

ALSO READ | Twitter's u-turn? Elon Musk-led company asking some fired employees to return, say reports

Latest World News