Washington:

US President Donald Trump has amplified Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support for his new Gaza peace proposal by resharing Modi’s statement on Truth Social without adding any words of his own. The move underscores Washington’s attempt to gain international momentum for the ambitious initiative aimed at ending the long-running conflict in Gaza.

Modi’s endorsement

In his message, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Trump’s announcement of a “comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict.” He described the blueprint as a “viable pathway” to securing long-term peace, security, and prosperity for both Palestinians and Israelis, as well as the broader West Asian region. Modi also expressed hope that “all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative,” signalling India’s strong diplomatic backing for the US effort.

The 20-point peace proposal

The Trump administration unveiled the plan during a high-profile meeting at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The ambitious blueprint includes-

An immediate ceasefire to halt hostilities.

A prisoner-for-hostage exchange agreement.

A phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Complete disarmament and dismantling of Hamas.

Formation of a transitional government under international supervision.

Officials described the plan as the boldest move yet by Washington to tackle one of the world’s most protracted and bloody conflicts.

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL) Donald Trump shares PM Modi's endorsement of Gaza peace plan without comment.

Reactions from Israel and Hamas

Standing alongside Trump at the announcement, Netanyahu hailed him as a “friend of Israel” and lauded the US effort. However, he voiced caution over aspects of the proposal, including reforms to the Palestinian Authority and the contentious issue of Palestinian statehood.

Hamas, meanwhile, said it would deliberate internally and consult with other Palestinian groups before offering a response. The proposal demands that Hamas surrender its weapons and governing authority in exchange for the cessation of hostilities, humanitarian assistance, and promises of large-scale reconstruction in Gaza.

US position and next steps

Trump struck an optimistic note, declaring that Israel and the Palestinians are “beyond very close” to a deal. However, he also made clear that Israel retains “full US support” to act decisively if Hamas rejects the proposal. He further warned that Hamas has “three or four days” to respond to the peace initiative.

Growing international support

The White House has been working to build international consensus for the plan, presenting it as a unique opportunity to bring lasting stability to West Asia. India’s open endorsement, echoed by Modi’s reposted message, is being seen as a significant diplomatic gain for Washington as efforts to push forward the peace deal continue.