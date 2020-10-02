Image Source : AP Donald Trump's election events to be postponed or held virtually

As United States President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus, his all US election-related events will be postponed or will be held virtually. Although stricken by Covid-19, US President Donald Trump was showing only mild symptoms and was back on the job on Friday morning, his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said.

First lady Melania Trump also tested positive and several others in the White House have, too, prompting concern that the White House or even Trump himself might have spread the virus further. The Trumps’ son Barron, who lives at the White House, tested negative.

The virus has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government just a month before the presidential election.

Both Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have tested negative, their campaign said. Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus Friday morning and “remains in good health,” his spokesman said.

Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was with him and many others on Saturday and has been on Capitol Hill meeting with lawmakers, also tested negative, the White House said.

