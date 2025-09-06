US President Donald Trump slams EU for 3.5 billion dollar fine on Google, calls it 'unfair' | Video The European Commission, the EU’s top antitrust authority, directed Google to cease its "self-preferencing practices" and resolve conflicts of interest within its advertising technology supply chain. In response, Google rejected the ruling as "wrong" and confirmed it would file an appeal.

Washington:

The European Commission (EC) on Friday (September 5) imposed a massive €2.95 billion ($3.5 billion) fine on Google for breaching EU antitrust rules in the online advertising technology sector. Regulators accused the tech giant of distorting competition by giving preferential treatment to its own ad-tech services, disadvantaging rival providers, advertisers, and publishers. Along with the fine, Google has been ordered to end the 'self-preferencing practices' and address conflicts of interest within 60 days.

Trump's strong reaction

US President Donald Trump wasted no time in blasting the decision, calling it both discriminatory and unjust. On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump argued that American companies were being unfairly targeted by the EU, with fines that directly threaten US investments and jobs. He declared, "They should get their money back!", signalling strong opposition to the penalty and warning that his administration would not let the "discriminatory action" stand.

On trade deals with India and other countries, US President Donald Trump said, "They are going great. We are upset with the European Union because of what is happening with not just Google, but all of our big companies."

Threat of retaliatory measures

Trump further indicated that his administration is considering triggering a Section 301 trade investigation to challenge and potentially nullify the EU’s penalties against American firms. Such a move would escalate transatlantic trade tensions, highlighting his administration’s readiness to defend US corporate interests against what it views as unfair treatment abroad.

Trade deals and broader concerns

While expressing optimism about ongoing trade talks with India and several other nations, Trump contrasted the progress by pointing to what he described as EU hostility toward American tech giants. He implied that these repeated penalties placed unnecessary strain on international cooperation, branding the latest EU action as part of a continuing pattern of economic pressure.

Google to appeal the ruling

Google has rejected the European Commission’s findings and announced plans to appeal the decision. Lee-Anne Mulholland, the company’s global head of regulatory affairs, said the ruling was “wrong” and warned that mandated changes would damage European businesses by limiting their ability to generate revenue.

A long-awaited verdict

Friday’s order marks Google’s fourth major antitrust fine from the EU and comes more than two years after the bloc began formal investigations into its ad-tech practices. Despite earlier threats from European regulators to break up the company, the Commission stopped short of pursuing such drastic measures, instead opting for the hefty fine and structural reforms.