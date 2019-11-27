Thursday, November 28, 2019
     
Donald Trump tweets a picture of his face photoshopped on Rocky Bilboa's shirtless body

New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2019 23:45 IST
US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday evening, tweeted a picture of his head photoshopped on famous Hollywood film character Rocky Balboa's shirtless body, much to the amusement of his followers. 

It is, however, unclear why the US President tweeted this image. Major sports broadcaster ESPN from its official handle, earlier tweeted, a picture of Rockey Balboa in the ring. 

Point to be noted:  Trump, in his recent rally in Sunrise, Florida, made several comments about his upper body when explaining his unannounced trip to the hospital. Trump referred to his own chest as "gorgeous," before saying, "we've never seen a chest quite like it."

 

