Trump to mediate between Afghanistan and Pakistan? US President says 'I love solving wars' Afghanistan-Pakistan war: Though President Donald Trump said it would be easy for him to solve this conflict, he asserted that he needs to 'run' the United States first.

Washington:

As tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to soar, US President Donald Trump said on Friday (local time) that he 'loves solving war', but pointed out that it was Islamabad that had attacked Kabul. The 79-year-old made the remark while speaking to reporters at the White House.

If he solves the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, this would be ninth war that he will solve, Trump said. Though Trump said it would be easy for him to solve this conflict, he asserted that he needs to 'run' the United States first.

"Although I do understand that Pakistan attacked, or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan. That's an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it. In the meantime, I have to run the USA," Trump said, "but I love solving wars. You know why? I like stopping people from being killed, and I've saved millions and millions of lives."

Soaring tensions between Afghanistan, Pakistan

Tensions have been at an all-time high between Afghanistan and Pakistan after the latter conducted an airstrike in Kabul, targeting Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts. Pakistan has consistently accused Afghanistan of harbouring TTP terrorists, but the latter has denied the charges. Following Pakistan's airstrike, the Taliban government in Afghanistan also retaliated and captured multiple Pakistan military posts along the Durand Line, killing several of their soldiers.

This forced the Pakistani government to call for a 48-hour ceasefire. However, with the ceasefire expiring on Friday, Pakistani forces once again attacked Afghanistan, killing eight people, including three Afghan cricketers. This forced Afghanistan cricket board to cancel a tri-series with Pakistan that also included Sri Lanka.

Trump's India-Pakistan claim and views on 2025 Nobel Prize

Meanwhile, Trump on Friday once again claimed that he resolved the four-day conflict between Pakistan and India. Trump has repeatedly claimed to broker peace between the two countries, but New Delhi has continuously said that no third party was involved in mediation with Islamabad.

The Republican leader also lamented after he didn't receive the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize (which was given to Venezuelan leader María Corina Machado) for solving eight wars. "I solved eight wars. Go to Rwanda and the Congo, talk about India and Pakistan. Look at all of the wars that we solved, and every time I solved, when they say If you solve the next one, you're gonna get the Nobel Prize," he said.

"I didn't get a Nobel Prize. Somebody got it who is a very nice woman. I don't know who she is, but she was very generous. I don't care about all that stuff. I just care about saving lives," he added.