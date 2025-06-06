Donald Trump snubs Elon Musk after feud: 'Not interested in talking to the man who lost his mind' Trump brushed off the feud with Musk, calling him "the man who has lost his mind," as tensions escalate over policy disagreements and personal grievances.

New Delhi:

In a phone interview with ABC News on Friday morning, US President Donald Trump brushed off the ongoing feud with tech billionaire Elon Musk, following a heated exchange between the two on social media the previous day. When asked about reports of a call with Musk scheduled for later in the day, Trump appeared unconcerned, remarking, "You mean the man who has lost his mind?" and added he was "not particularly" interested in speaking with Musk at the moment.

Source of rift: Disagreement over Trump's tax and spending bill

The rift between Trump and Musk erupted after the Tesla CEO criticised a key domestic policy of the Trump administration — the President's massive tax and spending bill. The tension reached new heights Thursday, with Musk accusing Trump of "ingratitude" for not acknowledging his role in the President's 2024 election victory. Musk tweeted, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election."

Trump fires back, blasting Musk's criticism of spending bill

Trump fired back, expressing disappointment in Musk’s criticism of the spending bill, which is currently under review by the Senate. "I'm very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here. All of a sudden, he had a problem," Trump said during a news conference in Germany on Thursday. He speculated that Musk's opposition was likely due to the removal of electric vehicle incentives that would affect Tesla's business.

Musk's further jabs and poll suggesting new political party

Musk later posted further jabs, including a poll asking his followers if it was time for a new political party to represent the majority of Americans. He also criticised Trump's global tariff plan and suggested, without evidence, that Trump was involved in the Epstein scandal, which further escalated the situation.

Trump retaliates on Truth Social, proposes cutting government contracts

Trump retaliated on Truth Social, suggesting that Musk had gone "crazy" and proposed cutting government subsidies and contracts for Musk's companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink.

Trump downplays feud, despite Tesla stock dip

Despite the fiery exchange, Trump seemed to downplay the situation on Friday, indicating the disagreement was not a priority for him. Meanwhile, Tesla's stock saw a significant dip, falling 14% in the wake of the public feud.

The ongoing spat highlights the once-close relationship between the two billionaires, which appears to have soured amid political differences and personal grievances.