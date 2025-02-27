Donald Trump shares AI-generated video depicting Gaza as luxury resort, sparks outrage | Watch video Donald Trump has shared an AI video which depicts Gaza as a luxury resort. The video shows a golden statue of Trump along with a dancing Elon Musk.

US President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated video on his Truth Social, which reportedly depicts Gaza, portraying it as a luxury resort. The video features a golden statue of Trump, along with American and Israeli leaders relaxing on a beach. The video also shows hummus-eating and dancing Elon Musk. The AI video shared by Trump is replete with the phrase 'Trump Gaza,' as it is widely used as a caption in the luxury resort.

The video starts with barefoot Palestinian children walking through the rubble of Gaza. A title card asks, "What's next?" They are then shown approaching a futuristic skyline along Gaza's coast.

"Donald's coming to set you free," a voice sings. "Trump Gaza shining bright. Golden future, a brand-new light. Feast and dance. The deed is done."

The video includes dancers, a child holding a golden balloon shaped like Trump's head, and Elon Musk dancing on a beach under a shower of US dollars. The video ends with Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sipping drinks on a beach.

It has drawn a reaction from Gaza's Hamas-run Government Media Office, which denounced the video as "disgraceful."

"This video and its degrading content reflect the deeply rooted racist colonial mindset that seeks to distort reality and justify the occupation's crimes," CNN quoted Gaza Director-General Ismail Al-Thawabtah as saying.

"By portraying Gaza as if it were a land without a people, this desperate attempt aims to legitimise the ongoing ethnic cleansing carried out by the Israeli occupation with clear American support," the Gaza Director-General said.

(With inputs from agencies)