Donald Trump set to become US President again, says 'never-seen-before political victory'

Donald Trump's victory speech: Donald Trump, who almost won all the swing states, is set to become the President of the United States for the second time after defeating Kamala Harris. Trump, 78, would be the oldest president ever elected. He would also be the first defeated president in 132 years to win another term in the White House, and the first person convicted of a felony to take over the Oval Office.

Trump during his victory speech promised that he would 'not rest until we have delivered the strong safe and prosperous America.' “Every single day,” Trump said, “I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body.”

"This is a political victory that our country has never seen before, nothing like this. I want to thank American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th President and your 45th President. Every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and for your future. Every single day, I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America..."

Trump added, "...This is a movement that nobody has ever seen before. Frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There has never been anything like this in this country and maybe beyond. Now, it is going to reach a new level of importance because we are going to help our country heal. We have a country that needs help...We are going to fix our borders, fix everything about our country. We made history for a reason tonight and the reason is going to be just that, we overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible. It is new clear that we have achieved the most incredible political win..."

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate – wow that’s good,” he told his supporters. “And the Senate races in Montana, Nevada, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania were all won by the MAGA movement they helped so much,” Trump said. “The number of victories in the Senate was absolutely incredible,” he added.

Donald Trump won Pennsylvania early Wednesday, putting him just three electoral votes shy of defeating Kamala Harris to win the White House. According to races called by the Associated Press up to 13:00 pm (IST), 267 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 214 to Democratic Party's Harris. A win in Alaska or any of the outstanding battleground states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona or Nevada — would send the Republican former president back to the Oval Office.