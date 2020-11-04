Image Source : AP 'Will go to Supreme Court, want voting to stop': Donald Trump says as presidential outcome lingers

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would move Supreme Court as he wanted voting in the presidential elections to cease. The counting of votes is currently underway as America has sealed the fate of Republican Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the crucial elections.

"We will be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list...as far as I'm concerned, we have already won," Trump said at the White House at 2 am on Wednesday. He said this was a "fraud" on the American public. We were getting ready to win the election, frankly we have won the election...our goal now is to ensure integrity, he said.

Exuding confidence of his win in the presidential election, Trump said that the results have been "phenomenal". "I thank the American people for their tremendous support. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won't stand for it...The results tonight have been phenomonel," the 74-year-old leader said.

Meanwhile, Biden and Trump appear to edge towards a photo-finish in the crucial presidential election. Till 1 pm (IST), Trump had won Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wyoming, Indiana, South Carolina and Utah. On the other hand, Biden has been able to secure California, Colorado, Columbia, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

The counting of votes in the crucial US presidential election began on Tuesday night. The next occupant to the White House needs to win 270 of the 538 electoral college votes. As results from key battleground states just started trickling in, experts say that Biden has multiple paths to victory, with Trump having very little room to maneuver.

