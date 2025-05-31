Donald Trump says Musk will be 'back and forth' at DOGE as Tesla CEO exits govt role President Trump and Elon Musk marked Musk’s departure from DOGE, emphasising his ongoing influence as the advisory body continues its mission to cut government waste and reform bureaucracy.

New Delhi:

In a press conference held at the Oval Office Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump and tech magnate Elon Musk appeared together to mark Musk’s departure from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an unconventional advisory body created by executive order. While Musk's formal role is coming to an end, both men emphasised that his involvement in Washington is far from over. Wishing Musk well on his last official day, Trump made it clear that this isn't a full goodbye. "Elon’s not really leaving," the president said. “He’ll be back often — he’s part of the team and always will be.”

“This is not the end of DOGE, but the beginning,” Musk declared, as Trump presented him with a commemorative plaque for his service. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO stood beside the president, smiling as Trump hailed him as “a fantastic friend” and praised his tenure at DOGE for cutting “unbelievably stupid and unbelievably bad” waste across the federal government.

What is DOGE? A radical approach to government reform

Created in 2023, DOGE was tasked with identifying inefficiencies in federal operations, particularly targeting redundant programs and outdated systems. Though not a formal government department — as only Congress can establish those — DOGE has operated under an aggressive reform mandate.

Staffed largely by technocrats and entrepreneurs with minimal government experience, DOGE quickly gained a reputation for its bold moves, including mass layoffs, agency closures, and program defunding. The organization has been both praised for its cost-cutting efforts and criticised for its disruptive approach.

Trump: ‘Elon didn't need this’

“Elon didn’t need this,” Trump said during the televised event. “He’s done more than anyone could have imagined. And he’s not really going anywhere — he’ll be back and forth, helping us all the way.”

Musk’s leadership at DOGE has been defined by aggressive cost-cutting measures aimed at reducing federal expenditures. Trump credited him with terminating “countless wasteful contracts” and indicated more are under review.

“You’ll see in six months, maybe a year — the process will clean up even more,” Trump added.

A moment of levity: Stocks and sarcasm

During the event, Trump briefly diverted attention to a laptop playing a CNBC segment about a stock market surge. “This is the result of the work we’re doing — fewer taxes, more freedom, and smarter spending,” he said.

In a lighter moment, Trump quipped, “Government's a little nasty on occasion.” Musk responded with a chuckle: “Yeah, at times.”

Disagreement over spending bill downplayed

Though Musk recently criticised a Trump-supported spending bill for undercutting some of DOGE’s work, the two leaders presented a united front. Trump acknowledged the disagreement but downplayed its impact.

He explained that while the bill includes “some” cuts aligned with DOGE's goals, “most” of the broader reform agenda will continue separately.

DOGE continues, with or without Musk

DOGE, slated to operate through July 2026, will retain much of its current staff. Trump emphasised that the organisation’s mission will move forward — and hinted that Musk's involvement isn’t over. “It’s his baby,” Trump said. “He’s not walking away.”

In a social media post on Thursday, Trump previewed the event, writing, “This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific!”

National debt and DOGE's legacy

With the U.S. national debt standing at $36 trillion, DOGE’s stated mission — reducing bureaucracy and saving taxpayer dollars — remains a cornerstone of the Trump administration’s policy agenda heading into the 2026 midterms.

Musk: ‘This work matters’

As the press conference wrapped up, Musk expressed pride in what DOGE had accomplished and his belief in its long-term mission.

“This work matters,” he said. “It’s about giving power back to the people and making sure government serves them, not the other way around.”

