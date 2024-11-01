'Kamala, Biden ignored Hindus': Trump denounces Bangladesh violence, vows to strengthen ties with PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former US President Donald Trump.

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned acts of violence against Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh and promised stronger support for Hindu Americans if re-elected in the upcoming presidential race. In a Diwali message, Trump criticised President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming they have "ignored" the challenges facing Hindu communities both within the US and internationally. Expressing disappointment over the current administration’s perceived inaction, Trump sought to reassure Hindu voters of his commitment to addressing issues affecting Hindu populations worldwide.

"I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos. It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength (sic)!" Trump wrote on X.

Trump vows to strengthen ties with India

The 78-year-old Republican leader also pledged to strengthen ties with India and deepen his partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he returns to office. Describing Modi as a "good friend," Trump highlighted his commitment to bolstering US-India relations in a renewed effort to appeal to Indian-American voters. "We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi," Trump added.

Trump hits out at Kamala Harris

Hitting out at Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump claimed that her policies would harm small businesses through increased regulations and higher taxes. In a pointed message to small business owners, Trump argued that Harris’s approach would stifle growth and lead to additional burdens for entrepreneurs. "Kamala Harris will destroy your small businesses with more regulations and higher taxes. By contrast, I cut taxes, cut regulations, unleashed American energy, and built the greatest economy in history. We will do it again, bigger and better than ever before -- and we will Make America Great Again," Trump added.

