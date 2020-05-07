Image Source : AP Donald Trump's personal attendant tests positive for coronavirus: Reports

One of US President Donald Trump's valets, which are members of an military unit serving the POTUS, tested positive for the coronavirus on 6 May, CNN reported, citing sources.

"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health," Sputnik reported quoting the White House.

Yesterday President Donald Trump said that the novel coronavirus pandemic has hit the United States harder than Pearl Harbor in World War II or the 9/11 attacks. "This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center. And it should have never happened," AFP reported Trump as saying to reporters at the White House.

