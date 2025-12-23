Donald Trump's latest Gallup poll approval ratings remain lowest during second term Donald Trump was ranked below Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in the new Gallup poll approval ratings. Trump's approval ratings stayed at the lowest mark during his second tenure at the office.

The latest Gallup poll showed that Donald Trump's approval ratings remained at the lowest point during his second term so far, and lower than that of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The latest poll showed Trump tallying a second-term low of 36 per cent approval ratings, which are just above his all-time low of 34 per cent from the January 2021 ratings he received in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Meanwhile, Powell registered the highest approval rating of 44 per cent among the current political leaders. Apart from him, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was the only politician to cross the 40 per cent mark.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate GOP Leader John Thune registered the lowest ratings with 28 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively. Vice President JD Vance registered 39 per cent approval ratings, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth bagged 36 per cent, House Speaker Mike Johnson got 35 per cent, and Attorney General Pam Bondi registered 36 per cent.

Gallup surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. adults between December 1 and 15 for the poll.

The findings highlighted sharp partisan divides in views of Donald Trump’s leadership and competence. According to Gallup, between 89% and 94% of Republicans described the president as “strong and decisive,” capable of delivering needed changes and effectively managing the government, while only 29% to 42% of Independents shared that assessment.

Trump’s low approval ratings are widely linked to consumer sentiment and concerns over affordability—an issue he has repeatedly dismissed as a “Democrat hoax.”

Gallup also found that just 21% of respondents rated current economic conditions as “excellent” or “good,” while 31% said conditions were “only fair.”

Trump has repeatedly called for Powell to resign and has been at loggerheads with the Fed chair Powell as he demanded slashing the interest rates.