Donald Trump revokes Secret Service protection for former US Vice President Kamala Harris

Washington:

United States President Donald Trump has officially revoked Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, according to senior White House sources. Traditionally, former vice presidents receive six months of federal protection after leaving office. However, then-President Joe Biden had quietly extended Harris’s protection beyond this period through an executive directive. Trump’s recent memorandum cancels that extension, effective September 1, ending the additional security coverage granted to Harris.

Implications amid Harris’s upcoming book tour

Harris, who recently announced she won’t run for California governor in 2026, will lose her security detail amid an increasingly volatile political climate. The revocation comes just weeks before she embarks on a national book tour to promote her memoir, "107 Days," recounting her brief presidential campaign. With the cancellation of her Secret Service protection, Harris will also lose access to ongoing threat intelligence and federal security at her residence, potentially necessitating costly private security arrangements. California officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, have expressed concern and are considering alternative security measures for Harris.

This development underscores political tensions and security considerations surrounding former high-ranking officials in the current US political landscape.

